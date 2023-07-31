Go to the main site
    Kostanay city reports growth in population

    31 July 2023, 15:35

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Kostanay city has seen its population grow by 10 thousand year-over-year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «According to the statistical data, as of June 2023, a population of the city stood at 265,718 people, rising by 4% from last year’s figure of 255,451,» said Natalya Turlubekova, head of the economics department of Kostanay city’s administration office.

    The city’s net migration has been positive, with 1,773 arrived and 1,337 left the city over the past year (+436).

    Earlier it was reported that the city of Kostanay is to turn into a city conformable for living due to its rapid development, growing population.

    This year, five projects of detailed planning of the parts of Kostanay city are under development.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kostanay
