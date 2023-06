NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – RSE Kazhydromet has announced a storm warning in Kostanay region.

Ground blizzard, fog and ice slick are predicted for the region on November 1. Western wind will blow with the strength of 15-20 m/s.

Western wind of 15-20 m/s is also expected in the city of Kostanay. Chance of storm in the region is 90-95%.