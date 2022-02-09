Go to the main site
    Kosshy town gets its own court and judges

    9 February 2022, 11:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on the establishment of a court in Kosshy town in Akmola region and the appointment of judges, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the decree, Dinara Merzadinova and Murat Khalmurzayev will serve as the judges of the newly established court.

    The Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Supreme Court Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan were instructed to take measures implied in the decree.

    The decree will become effective upon signature.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

