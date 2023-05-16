Koshanov highlights role of interparliamentary interaction in strengthening Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan cooperation

BAKU. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit to attend events dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The special session of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev took place in Baku on May 16. Attending the event were representatives of parliaments of 30 countries as well as interparliamentary organizations such as the Interparliamentary Union, the Arab Parliament, TurkPA, and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC). The Kazakh delegation included deputies of the Majilis and Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

In his speech, Kazakh Majilis Speaker Koshanov conveyed greetings of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the session’s participants as well as the entire people of Azerbaijan. He noted the key role Heydar Aliyev played in the establishment of today’s Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations.

«In Kazakhstan, Heydar Aliyev is known for his truly brotherly attitude towards our country and the Kazakh people. He put a lot of effort to make our friendship strong and eternal. Speaking with particular warmth of Kazakhs, Heydar Aliyev stressed our common origin and rich spiritual heritage,» said the Majilis Speaker.

Koshanov went on to say that this April a solemn ceremony of opening a new street named after Heydar Aliyev took place in Astana city, attended by Kazakh and Azerbaijani leaders Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev.

He stressed that the interparliamentary interaction takes a key role in strengthening all-round cooperation between the two countries, noting that the event shows the special role parliamentary diplomacy plays in modern relations.

Kazakh Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov met with Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, to discuss the participation of the countries’ MPs in realizing the agreements reached by the Kazakh and Azerbaijani Heads of State during the recent official visit of Ilham Aliyev to Astana.