    Koshanov calls on CSTO partners to support Kazakhstan’s initiative to set up International Agency for Biological Safety

    18 May 2023, 18:38

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Koshanov, the Chairman of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, led a parliamentary delegation at the session of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the CSTO in Minsk, Kazinform cites the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament.

    In his remarks, Koshanov informed about the political reforms in Kazakhstan and the results of the elections to the Majilis. He congratulated his colleagues from the parliaments of the CSTO member countries for sending their representatives to join the CSTO PA Observer Mission for Parliamentary Election.

    The Majilis speaker noted that the CSTO PA has established itself as an important dialogue platform discussing the current issues of international and regional policy, developing model laws. Koshanov draw the attention of the Council’s members to the important of ensuring biological security in the region.

    «As known, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev put forward an initiative to set up the UN International Agency for Biological Safety (UNIABS). Work is ongoing in this direction. I think our initiative will be backed by the international community, including our CSTO partners,» said Koshanov.

    A meeting between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the heads of the delegations took place.

    Kazakh Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov also held meetings with Vladimir Andriejczenko, Chair of the House of Representatives of Belarus, Makhmadtoir Zokirzoda, Chairman of the Tajik Parliament, and Nurlanbek Shakiev, Speaker of the Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    CSTO UN Parliament Majilis Kazakhstan
