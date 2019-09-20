Go to the main site
    Korkyt and the Great Steppe melodies festival kicks off in Kazakhstan

    20 September 2019, 17:07

    KYZYLORDA.KAZINFORM Kyzylorda is playing a host to the traditional folk music festival of the Turkic-speaking countries Korkyt and the Great Steppe melodies. It will run through September 21.

    The event brings together 150 people from Kazakhstan, Turkey, Iran, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, the official website of Kyzylorda region reads.

    It will also host the international academic forum themed The role of Korkyt ata in the Turkic-speaking world and the meeting of the Turkic-speaking youth, master classes.

    Those attending will also visit the Korkyt ata memorial complex. An arts and crafts fair, cultural program for the young people will be held there as part of the event.

    The festival has been held in the region every three years.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kyzylorda region Kyzylorda
