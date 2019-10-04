Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Korea to host '2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism'

    4 October 2019, 15:53

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea has been chosen as the host of next year's «OECD Global Forum on Tourism,» the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Friday.

    The biennial Global Forum on Tourism is the only forum sponsored by the Tourism Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Kazinform refers to Yonhap.

    The decision to hold the 2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism in South Korea was unanimously reached during the 104th conference of the OECD Tourism Committee held recently in Paris, the ministry said.

    It expects the OECD tourism forum will bring together more than 600 participants, including representatives of international tourism organizations, tourism industry experts and executives, and tourism scholars, generating an economic ripple effect of about 3 billion won (US$2.5 million).

    At next year's OECD forum, the direction of new tourism policies will be discussed in consideration of new environmental changes, such as 5G mobile technology and big data analytics, while successful tourism policy projects in South Korea will be introduced, the ministry said.

    «The hosting of OECD's tourism forum next year will serve as a good opportunity to understand the latest trends in tourism policies and elevate South Korea's status in international tourism industry,» a ministry official said.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    OECD
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty