Korea to host '2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism'

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea has been chosen as the host of next year's «OECD Global Forum on Tourism,» the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Friday.

The biennial Global Forum on Tourism is the only forum sponsored by the Tourism Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Kazinform refers to Yonhap.

The decision to hold the 2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism in South Korea was unanimously reached during the 104th conference of the OECD Tourism Committee held recently in Paris, the ministry said.

It expects the OECD tourism forum will bring together more than 600 participants, including representatives of international tourism organizations, tourism industry experts and executives, and tourism scholars, generating an economic ripple effect of about 3 billion won (US$2.5 million).

At next year's OECD forum, the direction of new tourism policies will be discussed in consideration of new environmental changes, such as 5G mobile technology and big data analytics, while successful tourism policy projects in South Korea will be introduced, the ministry said.

«The hosting of OECD's tourism forum next year will serve as a good opportunity to understand the latest trends in tourism policies and elevate South Korea's status in international tourism industry,» a ministry official said.