Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Korea to host '2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism'

4 October 2019, 15:53
Korea to host '2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism'

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea has been chosen as the host of next year's «OECD Global Forum on Tourism,» the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Friday.

The biennial Global Forum on Tourism is the only forum sponsored by the Tourism Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Kazinform refers to Yonhap.

The decision to hold the 2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism in South Korea was unanimously reached during the 104th conference of the OECD Tourism Committee held recently in Paris, the ministry said.

It expects the OECD tourism forum will bring together more than 600 participants, including representatives of international tourism organizations, tourism industry experts and executives, and tourism scholars, generating an economic ripple effect of about 3 billion won (US$2.5 million).

At next year's OECD forum, the direction of new tourism policies will be discussed in consideration of new environmental changes, such as 5G mobile technology and big data analytics, while successful tourism policy projects in South Korea will be introduced, the ministry said.

«The hosting of OECD's tourism forum next year will serve as a good opportunity to understand the latest trends in tourism policies and elevate South Korea's status in international tourism industry,» a ministry official said.

OECD  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed