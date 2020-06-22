Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Korea's exports dip 7.5 pct in first 20 days of June

    22 June 2020, 09:29

    SEJONG. KAZINFORM South Korea's exports fell 7.5 percent on year in the first 20 days of June amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, customs data showed Monday.

    The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$25 billion in the June 1-20 period, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service, Yonhap reports.

    The daily average exports during the 20-day period also slipped 16.2 percent on-year.

    The data came amid growing concerns that the coronavirus pandemic is denting exports by South Korea's economy.

    The new coronavirus has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully shutting their borders.

    By segment, exports of memory chips, a key item, rose 2.6 percent, but those of automobiles plunged 36.7 percent over the 20-day period from a year earlier.

    By country, shipments to China gained 14.5 percent on-year, while shipments to the United States fell 10 percent.

    Imports fell 12 percent on year to $24.5 billion in the June 1-20 period, according to the data.

    The nation's exports tumbled 23.7 percent on-year to $34.8 billion in May.

    So far this year, South Korea's exports and imports have fallen 10.9 percent and 8.9 percent on-year, respectively, the data showed.

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that South Korea's economy will shrink 1.2 percent this year as the global economy is expected to have its worst year since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

    The world economy is expected to contract 3 percent this year, the IMF said.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Economy World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays