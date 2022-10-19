Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Konayev may turn into science campus

    19 October 2022, 13:16

    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM «Konayev should become a scientific educational centre and the city of attraction for students and youth,» Head of State said today at the meeting with the residents of Almaty region.

    The President said the most part of higher educational establishments is situated in Almaty. It impacts the densely-populated mega city and leads to lack of dormitories and available housing, as well as worsening of environmental situation.

    Taking into account the current issues the Head of State suggested creating a science campus in the city of Konayev. The Government should submit certain proposals by the yearend.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Almaty region for a working visit.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty region Education President of Kazakhstan Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks
    Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    Kazakh President receives Prosecutor General
    Kazakh President, Shell executives hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    2 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    3 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    4 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    5 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit