Konayev may turn into science campus
19 October 2022, 13:16

Konayev may turn into science campus

KONAYEV. KAZINFORM «Konayev should become a scientific educational centre and the city of attraction for students and youth,» Head of State said today at the meeting with the residents of Almaty region.

The President said the most part of higher educational establishments is situated in Almaty. It impacts the densely-populated mega city and leads to lack of dormitories and available housing, as well as worsening of environmental situation.

Taking into account the current issues the Head of State suggested creating a science campus in the city of Konayev. The Government should submit certain proposals by the yearend.

As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Almaty region for a working visit.


