Konaev will see rapid development – Tokayev
19 October 2022, 15:42

Konaev will see rapid development – Tokayev

KONAEV. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev together with the Almaty region governor took a walk around the center of Konaev city, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.

After a meeting with Almaty region residents, the Kazakh Head of State met with the veterans who contributed to Konaev city’s formation as well as well-known sportsmen countrywide and regionwide.

The Kazakh President pointed out that the decision to move the regional center to Konaev city was a significant step towards the region’s prosperity and expressed confidence that the city will see rapid development in the future.


Фото: t.me/bort_01


