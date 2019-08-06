Go to the main site
    Koktal-1, Koktal-2 residential areas of Nur-Sultan to be gasified by 2019 end

    6 August 2019, 22:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Koktal-1 and Koktal-2 residential areas of Nur-Sultan city will have been gasified by the end of 2019, Kazinform reports.

    According to Yerbol Toleuov, Chief of the MunicipalDepartment for Fuel and Energy Complex and Utilities, the capital’sgasification project was divided into 3 stages. The first stage includesconstruction of 9 start-up complexes.

    «The 1st and the 2nd start-up complexeswill stretch from No2 Automated Gas Distribution Station towards both heating and power plants of the capital.The 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th start-up complexeswill let gasify Koktal-1, Koktal-2 and Agrogorodok residential areas. And the 7th, 8th and 9thones will provide Zheleznodoroznhyi and Yugo-Vostok residential areas with gas.Construction works will last from 2019 to 2021,» said Yerbol Tleuov at a pressconference today.

    In his words, Kazakhstan’s major oil&gas companyKazMunayGas is now building a 1,200km gas pipeline from Kyzylorda towardsNur-Sultan.

    «We suppose that we will begin constructing gas distributionstations within a month,» he noted.

    Koktal-1 and Koktal-2 residential areas will have beengasified by the end of the year, he added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Nur-Sultan
