Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Koktal-1, Koktal-2 residential areas of Nur-Sultan to be gasified by 2019 end

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 August 2019, 22:32
Koktal-1, Koktal-2 residential areas of Nur-Sultan to be gasified by 2019 end

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Koktal-1 and Koktal-2 residential areas of Nur-Sultan city will have been gasified by the end of 2019, Kazinform reports.

According to Yerbol Toleuov, Chief of the Municipal Department for Fuel and Energy Complex and Utilities, the capital’s gasification project was divided into 3 stages. The first stage includes construction of 9 start-up complexes.

«The 1st and the 2nd start-up complexes will stretch from No2 Automated Gas Distribution Station towards both heating and power plants of the capital. The 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th start-up complexes will let gasify Koktal-1, Koktal-2 and Agrogorodok residential areas. And the 7th, 8th and 9th ones will provide Zheleznodoroznhyi and Yugo-Vostok residential areas with gas. Construction works will last from 2019 to 2021,» said Yerbol Tleuov at a press conference today.

In his words, Kazakhstan’s major oil&gas company KazMunayGas is now building a 1,200km gas pipeline from Kyzylorda towards Nur-Sultan.

«We suppose that we will begin constructing gas distribution stations within a month,» he noted.

Koktal-1 and Koktal-2 residential areas will have been gasified by the end of the year, he added.

Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region