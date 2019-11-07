Kokshetau to host next Kazakhstan-Russia Forum of Interregional Cooperation

OMSK. KAZINFORM – The XVI Forum of International Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia came to an end in Omsk, Kazinform reports.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested holding the forum in Kokshetau in 2020.

«Environment is one of the most important areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia. Ecological problems have no boundaries. We must tackle them together, that is why I suggest dedicating the next forum to the theme Cooperation in the sphere of ecology and green growth and hold it in Kokshetau in 2020,» President Tokayev said.

While summing up the results of the forum, the Head of State stressed a lot of work was ahead.

The forum which has been held since 2003 in the cities of Kazakhstan and Russia is an annual event.