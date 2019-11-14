Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Akmola region

    Kokshetau started preparations for next year’s Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Forum

    14 November 2019, 15:33

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – The city of Kokshetau started getting ready to host the Kazakhstan-Russia Forum of Interregional Cooperation next year, Kazinform reports.

    Governor of Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpayev told President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that a modernly equipped palace called Bolashak sarayi is set to be built in the city ahead of the forum.

    According to the governor, the construction company has already laid the foundation strip of the palace area of which will total 14 700 square meters. It will have enough room to host the official part of the forum and will boast sports grounds and recreation areas.

    President Tokayev, in turn, stressed that the forum should be organized at the highest level.

    Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a working visit to Akmola region today.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Akmola region Kazakhstan and Russia Construction Kokshetau
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Wages grew by 22% in Akmola region
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events