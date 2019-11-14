Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kokshetau started preparations for next year’s Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Forum

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 November 2019, 15:33
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – The city of Kokshetau started getting ready to host the Kazakhstan-Russia Forum of Interregional Cooperation next year, Kazinform reports.

Governor of Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpayev told President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that a modernly equipped palace called Bolashak sarayi is set to be built in the city ahead of the forum.

According to the governor, the construction company has already laid the foundation strip of the palace area of which will total 14 700 square meters. It will have enough room to host the official part of the forum and will boast sports grounds and recreation areas.

President Tokayev, in turn, stressed that the forum should be organized at the highest level.

Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a working visit to Akmola region today.


