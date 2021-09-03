Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kokshetau hosts photo exhibition on occasion of independence anniv

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 September 2021, 19:57
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – A photo exhibition on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan took place at the Kokshetau Culture Palace in Kokshtau city, Akmola region, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Internal Policy Department.

According to the culture, archives, and documentation office of Kokshetau city, the exhibition aims at expanding the knowledge about the homeland, promoting the historic and cultural heritage, achievements of the region in different areas of activity over the 30 years period, and teaching patriotism to the next generation.

The mobile exhibition made up of 19 stands features the photos from the state archives of the districts and cities of Akmola region.

Attending the event were reps of different government bodies, ethnocultural, veteran, and youth associations, and students.

Deputy Governor of Akmola region Aina Musralimova addressed the participants of the photo exhibition.

According to her, each photo includes a lot of information on cultural, historic events, famous people, achievements, allowing to feel the spirit of those periods, stages of formation and development of the region and country.


