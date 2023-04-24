Go to the main site
    Škoda Transportation to implement large projects in Kazakhstan

    24 April 2023, 14:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Czech companies are keen on implementing projects in Kazakhstan. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said it taking the floor at the Kazakh-Czech Business Forum held in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    «Škoda Transportation plans to implement a number of large projects in Kazakhstan’s transport sector,» the Prime Minister said.

    «Besides, we are working on establishment of cooperation with TRASCO, which can give a new impulse to the bilateral cooperation in hyper-industrialized spheres,» Smailov noted.

    A military-industrial group of the Czech Republic will share its experience in this sector as well.

    «The projects launched prove favorable investment climate in Kazakhstan,» he added.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

