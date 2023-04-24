Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Škoda Transportation to implement large projects in Kazakhstan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 April 2023, 14:28
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Czech companies are keen on implementing projects in Kazakhstan. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said it taking the floor at the Kazakh-Czech Business Forum held in Astana, Kazinform reports.

«Škoda Transportation plans to implement a number of large projects in Kazakhstan’s transport sector,» the Prime Minister said.

«Besides, we are working on establishment of cooperation with TRASCO, which can give a new impulse to the bilateral cooperation in hyper-industrialized spheres,» Smailov noted.

A military-industrial group of the Czech Republic will share its experience in this sector as well.

«The projects launched prove favorable investment climate in Kazakhstan,» he added.

