Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    KMG increases its carbon capture and storage capabilities

    21 October 2022, 17:32

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 18 – 20 Chevron and JSC NC KazMunayGas had a joint workshop on carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) in Astana, the press office of KazMunayGas reported.

    The workshop was arranged under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between KMG and Chevron in June 2022 to explore potential lower carbon opportunities in Kazakhstan.

    At the workshop, Chevron subject matter experts shared their experience on carbon capture and storage projects and talked about the technologies applied.

    KMG presented their preliminary screening results of potential candidates for pilot CCUS projects.

    «Considering that our company is exploring opportunities for carbon capture and storage projects as part of its energy transition, Chevron’s CCUS experience is very valuable at this stage», said Dastan Abdulgafarov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board for Strategy, Investments and Business Development.

    KMG attendees included experts from the corporate center and KMG upstream and downstream subsidiaries.

    KMG and Chevron also discussed potential opportunities for joint carbon capture and storage projects.

    Collaboration between Chevron and KMG is part of the efforts from both companies to support Kazakhstan’s target vision to achieve net zero by 2060.

    Photo: kmg.kz
    KazMunayGas Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
    Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
    President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
    Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    2 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    3 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    4 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    5 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit