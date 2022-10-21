KMG increases its carbon capture and storage capabilities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 18 – 20 Chevron and JSC NC KazMunayGas had a joint workshop on carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) in Astana, the press office of KazMunayGas reported.

The workshop was arranged under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between KMG and Chevron in June 2022 to explore potential lower carbon opportunities in Kazakhstan.

At the workshop, Chevron subject matter experts shared their experience on carbon capture and storage projects and talked about the technologies applied.

KMG presented their preliminary screening results of potential candidates for pilot CCUS projects.

«Considering that our company is exploring opportunities for carbon capture and storage projects as part of its energy transition, Chevron’s CCUS experience is very valuable at this stage», said Dastan Abdulgafarov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board for Strategy, Investments and Business Development.

KMG attendees included experts from the corporate center and KMG upstream and downstream subsidiaries.

KMG and Chevron also discussed potential opportunities for joint carbon capture and storage projects.

Collaboration between Chevron and KMG is part of the efforts from both companies to support Kazakhstan’s target vision to achieve net zero by 2060.

Photo: kmg.kz



