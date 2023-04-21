Go to the main site
    KMG, Glencore discuss cooperation prospects

    21 April 2023, 18:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Magzum Mirzagaliyev, KazMunayGas company chairman, and Alex Sanna, head of marketing, oil at Glencore, took place in Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the KMG.

    During the meeting the sides focused on promising areas of cooperation with the possibility of carrying out joint investment projects.

    Mirzagaliyev noted given the development of new technologies and climate regulation, the KazMunayGas company looks into additional measures for decarbonization, implementation of green projects, which could be a potential area of bilateral cooperation.

    The Glencore delegation was briefed about the development of business in the petrochemical industry. So, last year the Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries (KPI) plant with a design capacity of 500 thousand polypropylene per year was launched in Atyrau.

    Notably, on June 9, 2022, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Glencore CEO Gary Nagle to discuss the decarbonization of the economy, some aspects of the company’s activity in the mining and energy sectors of Kazakhstan.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

