KMG considering test shipment of oil to Germany in Jan 2023

21 December 2022, 12:57

ASTANA. KAZINFORM CEO of JSC KazMunayGas NC Magzum Mirzagaliyev held negotiations on the export of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany, Kazinform reports.

As the company’s press service informed, on Tuesday, Magzum Mirzagaliyev had online talks with Michael Kellner, Parliamentary State Secretary at the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

The company’s leadership met also with member of the Bundestag Christian Görke in Astana.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to the export of Kazakh oil to the oil refinery based in the city of Schwedt.

According to Mr. Görke, this oil refinery is a heart of economy of the Federal State of Brandenburg located in the east of Germany. Christian Görke expressed interest in stable supply of crude oil from Kazakhstan via the Druzhba pipeline.

The CEO of KazMunayGas confirmed the possibility of the export of Kazakh oil to Germany by this pipeline, but said that contractual and technical aspects must be handled first.

«KazMunayGas transports export volumes of the Kazakh oil to the single trader – KMG Trading, which satisfies needs of the KMG Refinery in Romania. The remaining volume is sold under the long-term contracts. At the President’s instruction, KazMunayGas considers test shipment of oil tom Germany in January 2023,» Mirzagaliyev says.

Following the talks, the sides expressed hope for further joint mutually beneficial cooperation.

Schwedt-based oil refinery with the capacity of more than 10mln tonnes supplies oil to Berlin and most parts of eastern Germany.

Photo: kmg.kz