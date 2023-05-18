Go to the main site
    KMG, CNPC agree to expand oil pipeline

    18 May 2023, 13:28

    XI’AN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to export up to 20 million tons of oil to China. Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev announced it on the sidelines of China-Central Asia Summit, Kazinform learned from the Telegram channel of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund.

    According to him, at a meeting with business communities in Xi’an, JSC NC KazMunayGas and China’s CNPC agreed to expand the capacity of the pipeline, which is expected to cost about $200 million.

    Earlier, during the Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the two countries have been effectively cooperating in oil and gas. The issues on the agenda now are the expansion of the existing oil pipelines - Atyrau-Kenkiyak and Kenkiyak-Kumkol.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    KazMunayGas Kazakhstan and China
