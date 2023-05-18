KMG, CNPC agree to expand oil pipeline

XI’AN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to export up to 20 million tons of oil to China. Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev announced it on the sidelines of China-Central Asia Summit, Kazinform learned from the Telegram channel of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund.

According to him, at a meeting with business communities in Xi’an, JSC NC KazMunayGas and China’s CNPC agreed to expand the capacity of the pipeline, which is expected to cost about $200 million.

Earlier, during the Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the two countries have been effectively cooperating in oil and gas. The issues on the agenda now are the expansion of the existing oil pipelines - Atyrau-Kenkiyak and Kenkiyak-Kumkol.



