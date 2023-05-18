Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
KMG, CNPC agree to expand oil pipeline

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 May 2023, 13:28
Photo from open sources

XI’AN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to export up to 20 million tons of oil to China. Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev announced it on the sidelines of China-Central Asia Summit, Kazinform learned from the Telegram channel of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund.

According to him, at a meeting with business communities in Xi’an, JSC NC KazMunayGas and China’s CNPC agreed to expand the capacity of the pipeline, which is expected to cost about $200 million.

Earlier, during the Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the two countries have been effectively cooperating in oil and gas. The issues on the agenda now are the expansion of the existing oil pipelines - Atyrau-Kenkiyak and Kenkiyak-Kumkol.


KazMunayGas   Kazakhstan and China  
