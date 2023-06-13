Go to the main site
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet

    13 June 2023, 15:45

    LONDON. KAZINFORM – Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas, held talks with David Reed, Director for Sanctions at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office on June 12 in London, Kazinform reports.

    The meeting focused on a wider range of issues, including energy supplies from Kazakhstan through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s (CPC) pipeline.

    During the talk, the head of KazMunayGas thanked the British Foreign Office for cooperation and regular consultations.

    «In the context of the complicated geopolitical situation in the world, it is essential that sanctions risks do not affect uninterrupted supplies of Kazakh oil, especially through the CPC pipeline. I believe it is in our mutual interest, and it is very important to hold such meetings in such a constructive way,» said Mirzagaliyev.

    The KMG Chairman also stressed the special role the Kazakh Foreign Ministry and embassy in Britain play in maintaining regular contacts with British partners.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

