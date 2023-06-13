Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 June 2023, 15:45
KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet Photo: kmg.kz

LONDON. KAZINFORM – Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas, held talks with David Reed, Director for Sanctions at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office on June 12 in London, Kazinform reports.

The meeting focused on a wider range of issues, including energy supplies from Kazakhstan through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s (CPC) pipeline.

During the talk, the head of KazMunayGas thanked the British Foreign Office for cooperation and regular consultations.

photo

«In the context of the complicated geopolitical situation in the world, it is essential that sanctions risks do not affect uninterrupted supplies of Kazakh oil, especially through the CPC pipeline. I believe it is in our mutual interest, and it is very important to hold such meetings in such a constructive way,» said Mirzagaliyev.

The KMG Chairman also stressed the special role the Kazakh Foreign Ministry and embassy in Britain play in maintaining regular contacts with British partners.


KazMunayGas   Energy   Kazakhstan and the UK  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Israel and Morocco to collaborate on environment
Israel and Morocco to collaborate on environment