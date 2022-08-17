Qazaq TV
KMG CEO Magzum Mirzagaliyev meets SOCAR President in Baku, visits company’s assets in Batumi
17 August 2022 17:28

KMG CEO Magzum Mirzagaliyev meets SOCAR President in Baku, visits company’s assets in Batumi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of a working trip to Baku, Azerbaijan, on August 15, CEO of KazMunayGas NC JSC Magzum Mirzagaliyev met with President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf, the press service of KMG reported.

The sides discussed bilateral cooperation including the interaction between the companies in Trans-Caspian infrastructure development.

On August 16, Magzum Mirzagaliyev visited Batumi (Georgia) to get familiarized with the operation of the Batumi Oil Terminal and Batumi Sea Port.

The assets of the Batumi Oil Terminal were acquired by KMG subsidiary company KazTransOil JSC in 2008. Batumi Oil Terminal has the right to manage the Batumi Seaport until 2055. The profit of the group of Batumi Oil Terminal companies in 2021 reached nearly 2.5 billion tenge.

Noteworthy to say that Batumi Terminal provides oil and oil products reloading services, such oil tanker discharge, accumulation and loading for customers from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Georgia and other countries. Batumi Sea Port provides cargo reloading, storage, warehousing, vessel and general vehicle maintenance services.



Photo: .kmg.kz




