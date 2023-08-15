KMG announces changes to its Board of Directors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Following the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) of NC «KazMunayGas» JSC (KMG) held on August 14, Yernat Berdigulov was elected the Chairman of the KMG’s Board of Directors (BoD), Kazinform learned from the company's press service.



Yernat Berdigulov holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Policy and International Studies from the University of Toronto (Canada) in 2010, a Master of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Warwick (UK) in 2018, and is currently studying at the Harvard Institute for Leadership Development (USA).

Previously he worked as a project manager at Whiteshield Partners, also held the position of Co-Managing Director for Strategy, Sustainability and Digitalization at JSC Samruk-Kazyna, and currently holds the position of the Managing Director for Strategy and Asset Management at JSC Samruk-Kazyna.

Former Chairman of the KMG BoD, Independent Director Christopher Walton resigned from the BoD in accordance with the Corporate Governance Code of KMG, as he had been an Independent Director on the KMG BoD for more than 9 years.