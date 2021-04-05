Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kish Air starts Gorgan-Aktau flights

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 April 2021, 22:25
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Kish Air of the Islamic Republic of Iran launched its first flight between Gorgan and Kazakhstan city of Aktau, IRNA reports.

The inaugural flight from Gorgan arrived at Aktau Airport on April 1, 2021.

This development will prove to be another step to enhance communications and friendship of Iranian and Kazakhstan people.

Iran and Kazakhstan have established brotherly and amicable ties in the course of history.

According to statistics, Iranian trade with members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) reached $1.9 billion in 11 months of the past Iranian year (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), data released by Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) showed.

Based on the mentioned data, the value of trade shows a 9.4-percent fall, as compared with the same period of time in the past year.

Iran exported 2.4 million tons of commodities worth $933 million to the EAEU members in the period under review, registering a 17-percent fall in terms of weight and a four-percent decline in terms of value.


