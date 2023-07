Kirill Gerasimenko of Kazakhstan to face Croatian on Tomislav Pucar at start of WTT Star Contender Ljubljana 2023

LJUBLJANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerasimenko is to take on Tomislav Pucar of Croatia at the start of the WTT Star Contender event taking place in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

The WTT Star Contender Ljubljana 2023 is to run through July 9. The prize fund is estimated at $250,000.