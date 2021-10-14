Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    King of Sweden receives Kazakh Ambassador Nurtaev

    14 October 2021, 16:51

    STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM - On October 12, 2021, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Sweden Sergey Nurtaev was awarded an audience with the Head of the Swedish State, King Carl XVI Gustaf, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the conversation of the head of the Kazakh diplomatic mission with the Swedish monarch, issues of deepening and expanding bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Sweden were discussed. Priority attention was paid to the issues of mutual trade and investment.

    Ambassador Nurtayev briefly informed His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf about the history, original culture and traditions of our country.

    The sides also discussed various aspects of cultural and humanitarian relations.

    In conclusion, King Carl XVI Gustaf wished the Ambassador successful and fruitful work for the benefit of strengthening Kazakh-Swedish cooperation.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    3 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    4 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    5 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA