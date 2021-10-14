Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

King of Sweden receives Kazakh Ambassador Nurtaev

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 October 2021, 16:51
King of Sweden receives Kazakh Ambassador Nurtaev

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM - On October 12, 2021, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Sweden Sergey Nurtaev was awarded an audience with the Head of the Swedish State, King Carl XVI Gustaf, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the conversation of the head of the Kazakh diplomatic mission with the Swedish monarch, issues of deepening and expanding bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Sweden were discussed. Priority attention was paid to the issues of mutual trade and investment.

Ambassador Nurtayev briefly informed His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf about the history, original culture and traditions of our country.

The sides also discussed various aspects of cultural and humanitarian relations.

In conclusion, King Carl XVI Gustaf wished the Ambassador successful and fruitful work for the benefit of strengthening Kazakh-Swedish cooperation.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and EU  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Breeding cattle population increases 6.5% in Kazakhstan
Breeding cattle population increases 6.5% in Kazakhstan
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor