King of Sweden receives Kazakh Ambassador Nurtaev

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM - On October 12, 2021, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Sweden Sergey Nurtaev was awarded an audience with the Head of the Swedish State, King Carl XVI Gustaf, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the conversation of the head of the Kazakh diplomatic mission with the Swedish monarch, issues of deepening and expanding bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Sweden were discussed. Priority attention was paid to the issues of mutual trade and investment.

Ambassador Nurtayev briefly informed His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf about the history, original culture and traditions of our country.

The sides also discussed various aspects of cultural and humanitarian relations.

In conclusion, King Carl XVI Gustaf wished the Ambassador successful and fruitful work for the benefit of strengthening Kazakh-Swedish cooperation.