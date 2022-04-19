‎‏King of Saudi Arabia invited to take part in Congress of Leaders of World Religions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM H.E. Mr. Berik Aryn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, held a meeting with H.E. Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, Ambassador Berik Aryn extended an invitation from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques ‎‏King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to take part in the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and the 6th CICA Summit, to be held this autumn in Nur-Sultan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

In this regard, the Kazakh Ambassador briefed on the experience of Kazakhstan in maintaining peace and harmony in a multinational and multi-religious society and noted the contribution of Saudi Arabia in promoting the ideas of the Congress. He also informed about the activities of Kazakhstan in the framework of the CICA chairmanship and the role of this dialogue platform in strengthening regional cooperation aimed at ensuring peace, security, and stability in Asia.

Besides, H.E. Mr. Berik Aryn noted that the participation of representatives of the Kingdom at the CICA Summit, who were invited as distinguished guests for the first time, would expand the geography of cooperation and the format of multilateral interaction.

In his turn, H.E. Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji noted the contribution and efforts of Kazakhstan to the development of dialogue between cultures and civilizations, the preservation of peace and stability, and the promotion of interreligious and interfaith harmony.

At the same time, the parties discussed some issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on international issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the diplomats agreed to continue joint efforts to develop and strengthen friendly relations between the two countries.