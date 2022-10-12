Go to the main site
    King Charles III's coronation to be held on May 6, 2023

    12 October 2022, 13:05

    LONDON. KAZINFORM Britain’s King Charles III’s coronation will be held on May 6, 2023, Buckingham palace announced on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The coronation will take place at the Westminster Abbey.

    The ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, according to the statement from the palace.

    It said the Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned alongside Charles on the day of the coronation.

    «The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,» said the palace.

    The coronation of the new monarch «traditionally takes place some months after Accession to the throne, following a period of national and Royal mourning as well as allowing time for the preparation required to organise the Ceremony.»

    The ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey for 900 years.

    King Charles III ascended to the throne after the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II who died on Sept. 8 after a reign of 70 years.

    Photo: aa.com.tr
