Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
King Charles III's coronation to be held on May 6, 2023
12 October 2022, 13:05

King Charles III's coronation to be held on May 6, 2023

LONDON. KAZINFORM Britain’s King Charles III’s coronation will be held on May 6, 2023, Buckingham palace announced on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The coronation will take place at the Westminster Abbey.

The ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, according to the statement from the palace.

It said the Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned alongside Charles on the day of the coronation.

«The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,» said the palace.

The coronation of the new monarch «traditionally takes place some months after Accession to the throne, following a period of national and Royal mourning as well as allowing time for the preparation required to organise the Ceremony.»

The ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey for 900 years.

King Charles III ascended to the throne after the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II who died on Sept. 8 after a reign of 70 years.

Photo: aa.com.tr

Read also
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
Nine new countries sign up for Global Offshore Wind Alliance at COP27
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
2 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
3 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
4 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
5 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit

News

Archive