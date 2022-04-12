Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives and Kazakh National Library sign MoU

    12 April 2022, 07:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM H.E. Mr. Berik Aryn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, met with H.E. Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Samari, the Secretary-General of the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah).

    They discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the research field during the meeting. H.E. Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Samari expressed the Foundation’s interest in establishing contacts with the scientific community of Kazakhstan to exchange experiences and conduct joint research in the fields of history, geography, literature, and others, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    Following the meeting, the parties agreed to establish direct links between the Darah and the National Library of Kazakhstan (NLRK) and sign a joint MoU.

    In addition, the parties reviewed the screenplay of the «Ambassador» movie, which tells the story of the life and activities of the famous Kazakh diplomat Nazir Torekulov.

    It is worth mentioning that the Kazakh film company «Projects House» is planning to make a film about Nazir Torekulov, who was Consul General and then the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Envoy of the USSR in the Kingdom from 1928 to 1936. At the same time, some episodes of the film are planned to be shot in Saudi Arabia.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Culture Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    3 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    4 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    5 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12