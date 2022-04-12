Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives and Kazakh National Library sign MoU

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
12 April 2022, 07:16
King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives and Kazakh National Library sign MoU

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM H.E. Mr. Berik Aryn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, met with H.E. Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Samari, the Secretary-General of the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah).

They discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the research field during the meeting. H.E. Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Samari expressed the Foundation’s interest in establishing contacts with the scientific community of Kazakhstan to exchange experiences and conduct joint research in the fields of history, geography, literature, and others, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to establish direct links between the Darah and the National Library of Kazakhstan (NLRK) and sign a joint MoU.

photo

In addition, the parties reviewed the screenplay of the «Ambassador» movie, which tells the story of the life and activities of the famous Kazakh diplomat Nazir Torekulov.

It is worth mentioning that the Kazakh film company «Projects House» is planning to make a film about Nazir Torekulov, who was Consul General and then the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Envoy of the USSR in the Kingdom from 1928 to 1936. At the same time, some episodes of the film are planned to be shot in Saudi Arabia.

photo


Foreign policy    Culture   Science and research  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region