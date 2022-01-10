Go to the main site
    Kindergartens returning to normal operations in Pavlodar rgn

    10 January 2022, 07:45

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – All kindergartens are to operate in normal mode from today, January 10, in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the decision of the operational headquarters, all kindergartens are returning to normal operations starting from today in Pavlodar region, the education office of the region said.

    Around 1,200 citizen's watch groups made up of school and college teachers have been formed in Pavlodar region. The aim of such groups is to ensure the order within the territories of schools, pre-school facilities and colleges in different areas.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Pavlodar region Kazakhstan
