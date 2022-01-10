Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Pavlodar region

Kindergartens returning to normal operations in Pavlodar rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 January 2022, 07:45
Kindergartens returning to normal operations in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – All kindergartens are to operate in normal mode from today, January 10, in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the decision of the operational headquarters, all kindergartens are returning to normal operations starting from today in Pavlodar region, the education office of the region said.

Around 1,200 citizen's watch groups made up of school and college teachers have been formed in Pavlodar region. The aim of such groups is to ensure the order within the territories of schools, pre-school facilities and colleges in different areas.


Pavlodar region   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events