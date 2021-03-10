Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Kindergartens return to normal operation in N Kazakhstan rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 March 2021, 18:44
Kindergartens return to normal operation in N Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM –Pre-school facilities is set to return to normal operation in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In accordance with the new order of North Kazakhstan region’s Chief Medical Officer Asset Zhumatayev, the kindergartens are to function without holding events between different groups, presence of parents and accompanying persons starting from March 10. The urban and rural schools with up to 300 students are allowed to shift to traditional studying format, with not more than 15 students in a class.

Notably, since March 1, 2021, the students of grades one to five have shifted to blended learning in the region. The international schools introduced blended learning in 1-7 grades. The schools keep the number of students in a class under 25.

Blended learning has also been in place in graduating classes, with 70% of the subjects being taught in in-person classes, and 30% in remote classes. The number of students in a class does not exceed 15.

Individual learning of students outside school hours in a group of at least 15 students is allowed upon the decision of the educational facility’s administration.


Education    North Kazakhstan region   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed