Kindergartens continue to operate routinely in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kindergartens will continue to operate routinely in Kazakhstan following the decision of chief sanitary officers, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Chairperson of the Preschool and Secondary Education Committee of the Ministry Gulmira Karimova said Monday all kindergartens in the country will continue to operate as usual.

She added that 60% of schoolchildren (about 2 million) will attend in-person classes and 40% (about 1.5 million) will switch to remote learning.

According to her, children with special needs – some 160,000 in the Republic of Kazakhstan – will study individually or in small groups.

School canteens will operate in line with sanitary requirements.

Recall that a recent surge in COVID-19 cases prompted Kazakhstan to switch schools, colleges and universities to remote learning.



