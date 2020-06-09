Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Kindergarten temporarily closed due to COVID-19 scare in Petropavlovsk

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 June 2020, 15:59
Kindergarten temporarily closed due to COVID-19 scare in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - North Kazakhstan region reported one more coronavirus case in the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A 33-year old woman was taken to an infection hospital after she had contracted the virus. She experienced high temperature, weakness and tickling in the throat.

5 persons with whom she was in contact have already been identified.

The epidemiological probe showed that her husband, who left the region in the period between May 25 to 30, transmitted the virus to her. He also infected a 3-year old child.

All three are in satisfactory condition in the hospital.

It turned out that the child was attending a kindergarten. Among close contacts of the child are 23 kids who attended the same kindergarten. The PCR tests were carried out on them as well.

The kindergarten suspended its operation for 14 days.

Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously