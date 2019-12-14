Kindergarten for children with autistic disorders opened in Ust-Kamenogorsk

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan a specialized kindergarten for autistic children opened its doors in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the regional Akimat.

This project was implemented as part of a social partnership between the city’s Akimat and business structures.

It should be noted that the kindergarten has the equipment and qualified specialists for the quality support of children with autism spectrum disorders.

Opening the center Zhaksylyk Omar, Mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk, noted the importance of inclusive education in the public educational system of our country.

1415 children aged 3-6, who have various types of developmental disorders, live in Ust-Kamenogorsk. Of these, 85 are autism spectrum disorders. Qualified assistance will help to adjust the social, communicative and everyday skills of children as well as prepare them for further education in inclusive school classes.



