Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Pavlodar region

Kimak khaganate burial mounds unearthed in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 October 2021, 18:03
Kimak khaganate burial mounds unearthed in Kazakhstan

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Well-known archeologist Timur Smagulov and his colleagues made new discoveries near Baidaly village in the suburbs of Pavlodar city, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstani scientists discovered the burial mounds dated back to 9-10 centuries, the information and social development department of Pavlodar region reports.

According to the archeologists the burial mounds are dated to the Kimak khaganate, the great pastoral nomadic empire, with the capital city, Imakia, located in Irtysh lands.

As head of the archeological expedition, director of Margulan Centre at the Pavlodar Teacher’s Training University Timur Smagulov said, the burial mounds of Kimaks near Baidaly village is of great scientific value. Thanks to specific chemical content of soil the woodware, silk clothes and various items made of leather and metal found there were preserved well.

A few years ago, the so-called Kimak chariot was unearthed there. It is the only well-preserved sample of mobile dwelling of medieval-era nomads found in the Eurasian steppes. This year there were discovered the remains of a Kimak warrior with a war horse and the grave of a noble man in the funeral structure built of dozens of woodworks connected without a nail.

Archeological excavations at the burial mounds Baidaly are purposed to study historical and cultural heritage of the Kimak khaganate, i.e. to preserve, to multiply and use it.


History of Kazakhstan    Culture   Pavlodar region   Interesting facts and stories  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10