Kids from disadvantaged families to benefit from hot meals across Kazakhstan - Minister

14 December 2022, 13:31
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aigamabetov announced free kindergarten meals for thousands of Kazakhstani children from disadvantaged families, Kazinform correspondent reports.

More than 150,000 children from disadvantaged families will benefit from free hot meals at kindergartens across Kazakhstan, Minister Aimagambetov said at the Wednesday’s session of the Government, adding ‘this is a great incentive for children from families limited in their finances’.

Minister Aimagambetov also announced free school lunches for over a million of Grade 1-4 pupils at schools.

Health improvement camps, schoolchildren palaces, technoparks, music and arts schools for children are to be built in Kazakhstan, he added.

Attending the Cabinet’s meeting was Minister of Digital Development and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin. He, for his part, pledged to provide some 20,000 children from disadvantaged families with computers.


