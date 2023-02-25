Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Khorgos centre to resume its work in near future, Kazakh PM

25 February 2023, 11:00
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting in Taldykorgan on further socioeconomic development of Zhetysu region, Kazinform refers to the primeminister.kz.

Governor of the region Beibit Isabayev, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev, Industry and Infrastructure Minister Marat Karabayev, 1st Vice Miniter of Healthcare Timur Sultangaziyev took part in the meeting.

Addressing those gathered the Prime Minister noted rural and agro-industrial development will be prioritized in the near future as part of the fulfillment of the President’s election programme. It includes measures aimed at raising rural household income and living standards.

As stated there, the akimat and Ecology Ministry should modernize irrigation network and timely commission water facilities. Another issue is returning unused lands to the government property.

Alikhan Smailov said that one of the promising directions in the development of logistics. He reminded the Khorgos cross-border cooperation centre closed since the pandemic outbreak will resume its work soon as the nations held talks.

The Prime Minister also noted importance of timely launch of the scheduled investment projects and provide the region with staple food at affordable prices.

Photo: primeminister.kz


