Khorgos border checkpoint resumes its work

9 January 2023, 10:26

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The largest border crossing point located on the border of Kazakhstan and China, Khorgos, resumed its work on January 8, Kazinform correspondent reports quoting the CCTV.

As earlier reported, China’s authorities eased border restrictions from January 8. The border crossing by road is also set to reopen though a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 48 hours is still a mandate. Authorities also canceled inbound quarantine upon arrival in China.

On January 8 two big passenger buses entered China through the Khorgos checkpoint.

Photo: chinanews.com