KHL: Will Barys extend their winning streak against Sochi?

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 February 2020, 15:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – After winning the last five matches HC Barys will face off with Sochi in the Kazakh capital tonight, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The match is scheduled to start at 5:00 pm Nur-Sultan time. Qazsport will air the Barys vs. Sochi encounter from the Barys Arena which seats 12,000 people.

This season Barys has lost its last match against HC Sochi 1:4 .

Presently Barys sit 3rd in the East of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with 77 points, whereas Sochi are placed 9th in the West with 66 points.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Hockey  
