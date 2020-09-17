Go to the main site
    KHL postpones matches of Barys after positive COVID-19 tests among team members

    17 September 2020, 17:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6 season games of HC Barys in the Kontinental Hockey League have been postponed to a later date as 12 team and coaching staff members tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, Kazinform cites the team’s official website.

    Six postponed matches include Barys- Dinamo Riga scheduled for September 18, Barys- Severstal Cherepovets (Sept 20), Barys- Metallurg Magnitogorsk (Sept 22), Barys-Kunlun Red Star (Sept 21), Barys- Vityaz (Sept 29), and Barys-Sochi (Oct 1).

    The entire team is to be quarantined for two weeks after 12 team and coaching staff members tested positive for the COVID-19 infection.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

